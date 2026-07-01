reality-dating-show-contestant-was-accused-of-threatening-to-shoot-another-woman

A reality dating show contestant was previously accused of threatening to shoot her former boyfriend’s ex out of jealousy.

Videos by Suggest

TMZ reported that Tierra Davis, who is appearing on Love Island USA, was hit with a restraining order by a woman named Shayla Woodard, who physically assaulted her and made a threat towards her when they were teenagers. At the time, Woodard was 16 while Davis was 17.

In court documents, Woodard said she and Davis had known each other through a friend of a former classmate. Although they didn’t know each other personally, Woodard claimed Davis was upset with her because she knew her ex-boyfriend.

Woodard stated she had to call law enforcement on Davis after she kept harassing her, which eventually led to the physical assaults to the face, arms, and upper body.

“Tierra Davis has been harassing me by phone beginning [Oct. 2, 2018] at 1:04 p.m., where she kept telling me she would find me,” Woodard said in her first restraining order request. “I guess she was right because when she did and after the assault on me, she threatened to shoot me next time.”

Despite getting law enforcement involved and the restraining order request, Davis allegedly didn’t let up on the harassment.

“Even though the police were called and I filled out a report, she kept calling, texting, sending Instagram and Snapchat messages,” Woodard said. “Some during school hours. I could not concentrate.”

Woodard then detailed the threat in her second request for a restraining order.

“She threatened to shoot me with a gun the next time she saw me,” she stated. “I live with my mom and my baby brother, and that is who I am with most often. They could be struck with a stray bullet in the line of fire.”

Woodard Has Since Moved on From the Ordeal With Davis

Eventually, Woodard requested and was granted a restraining order against Davis, but it was eventually dismissed in late 2018.

Insiders close to the situation told TMZ that Woodard recently found out about Davis joining Love Island USA.

However, she has no ill feelings towards the reality TV show contestant. Instead, she only wishes her best and believes “people can evolve.”

Peacock hasn’t responded to the court document re-surfacing.