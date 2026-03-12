tv-host-and-game-show-favorite-announces-pregnancy

An actor, internet personality, and game show fan-favorite recently announced she’s expecting, sharing her pregnancy with the world.

Videos by Suggest

Becca Scott, perhaps best known for board game tutorials and for lending her voice to Sophie Gray on South Park, dropped the big baby news over on the Good Time Society YouTube channel.

“I think we’re almost at the end of the show,” the 37-year-old began as cohost Ruel Gaviola and “professional nerd” Bailey Meyers looked on.

“But there is one more announcement of something coming out in June, she continued in the Jan. 26 episode. “It’s a baby. It’s a baby. Everybody. That’s right, I saved it for you first. I didn’t tell anybody on the internet until today.”

Becca Scott (center) announces her pregnancy as Ruel Gaviola and Bailey Meyers look on. (Image via YouTube / Good Time Society)

Scott then stood and showed a very modest baby bump.

Scott, who also hosts Parlor Room and appears on game shows like Game Changer and Um, Actually, mentioned she would be out for most of the summer, with Meyers being her replacement on Good Time Society.

TV Host and Game Show Favorite Takes to Social Media to Show Off Growing Baby Bump

But the baby news didn’t stop there.

Scott also took to Instagram to share a baby bump reveal with her fans. In the video, she crouches down, looking lovingly at the viewer before stepping back and opening her bathrobe. Set to Ray LaMontagne’s “Step into Your Power,” the clip reveals Scott in a pink lace bra, holding her growing baby belly.

“Big announcement of my 2026 big project!!!!” she wrote alongside the cute clip.

Of course, fans of the game show favorite took to the comments to gush over her pregnancy.

“Congrats, mama!! Great tummy!!” one top comment read. “Congratulations again!!! You’re absolutely glowing!! So exciting!” another onlooker added.

Updating her fans on her ongoing pregnancy, Scott, who has been married to producer David Cyr Kerns since 2016, took to Instagram yet again. In the post, a pants-less Scott is lounging on some patio furniture, looking quite motherly as she cradles her baby bump for a selfie.

“Great day for a lounge,” she captioned the post.

Again, fans showed their support for the mother to be.

“Pregnancy is BEAUTIFULLLL on you Becca, radiating the best feminine vibes,” one fan wrote.