‘The Love Boat’ and ‘Wonder Woman’ Legend Dead at 86: RIP to Wilford Lloyd Baumes

Wilford Lloyd “Bud” Baumes, the producer behind TV classics such as The Love Boat and Wonder Woman starring Lynda Carter, has passed away.

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According to Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes in Cincinnati, he died on June 28. The cause of death for the 86-year-old was not disclosed.

Born November 24, 1939, Baumes served in the U.S. Navy before entering the television industry in the early 1970s. He worked as a writer and producer on several TV movies and as an associate producer on CBS’ 1972-73 sitcom Bridget Loves Bernie.

Wilford Lloyd “Bud” Baumes. (Image via Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes)

However, Baumes truly made his mark as executive producer of the superhero series Wonder Woman. Long before the likes of Blade, X-Men, and Spider-Man swung into theaters and redefined live-action superheroes, Wonder Woman was busy capturing the imagination of a generation… one golden lasso at a time.

Starring Lynda Carter in the iconic role of the DC Comics hero and Lyle Waggoner as the ever-dependable Steve Trevor, the borderline meta series (complete with its infectiously catchy opening theme) made its debut on ABC in late 1976, before leaping over to CBS for its final two seasons.

Meanwhile, Baumes’s next project became a TV staple for decades.

Baumes created The Love Boat, which debuted in September 1977. The iconic show followed a cruise ship’s crew and their colorful passengers (played by an endless parade of guest stars). Executive-produced by Aaron Spelling, the show dominated the primetime Top 20 for nine years, according to Deadline. It also spawned several TV movies along the way.

Baumes is survived by his nephew, Lloyd “Ross” Baumes, and his niece Lee Ann Baumes. He is also survived by their children and grandchildren.