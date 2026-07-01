CBS Actress, 73, Arrested After Alleged Drunken Crash

A veteran CBS soap opera actress is reportedly charged with two DUIs in Florida, following her arrest in Naples back in May.

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According to PEOPLE, documents from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office reveal that Colleen Zenk, known for her roles in As the World Turns and The Young and the Restless, was arrested on May 15 after authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash near Strada Place.

The 73-year-old actress faces two charges: DUI with property damage and DUI with a blood alcohol level of 0.15 or higher, according to court records.

A mugshot taken after her arrest shows Zenk smiling at the camera, appearing composed and wearing an orange inmate uniform.

Colleen Zenk’s mugshot from her arrest on May 15, 2026. (Image via Collier County Sheriff’s Office)

Meanwhile, Zenk’s legal team pushed back at the charges.

“The charges are being defended,” they told PEOPLE in a statement. “Ms. Zenk has not been convicted of anything. The truth will be played out in court.”

According to the arrest report, a witness saw Zenk backing out of a handicapped parking space near a Tommy Bahama store and hitting a parked car.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Zenk agreed to perform field sobriety exercises. During the tests, the arresting officer noted multiple signs of impairment, including balance issues, swaying, and difficulty following instructions.

Following the exercises, deputies arrested Zenk. According to the report, she provided two breath samples with BAC readings of 0.206 and 0.192.

According to court records, Zenk posted bond after her arrest and pleaded not guilty. She is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on July 29 in Collier County.

CBS Actress Colleen Zenk Previously Faced a DUI Charge

Meanwhile, Zenk allegedly has at least one previous DUI charge.

Per PEOPLE, in May 2017, she was charged with a first-offense DUI in Collier County. She was also arrested in Connecticut in 2010 for erratic driving, crossing into an oncoming lane, and improper lane usage.

Zenk is best known for her role as Barbara Ryan on As the World Turns, which she played for over three decades starting in 1978. The role earned her three Daytime Emmy nominations.

Colleen Zenk as Jordan Howard on a 2024 episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’. (Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images)

In late 2023, she returned to daytime television with a role on The Young and the Restless, her first soap role in more than 13 years.