‘Outer Banks’ Star and Boyfriend Break Up

An Outer Banks actress has decided to pull the plug on her romance with her influencer beau after just four months of what looked like a match made in social media heaven.

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Indeed, after flexing about their blissful relationship since April, Madelyn Cline (who plays Sarah Cameron on Outer Banks) has split with internet personality Henry Smith, according to TMZ.

Sources close to the former couple told the outlet the split is amicable, with both the 28-year-old actress and 29-year-old influencer remaining on good terms.

Rumors of their romance first surfaced when DeuxMoi shared a photo of the two at the Brooke and Connor Make a Podcast Live show in San Diego, hosted by Smith’s fellow influencers Connor Wood and Brooke Averick.

In the ultimate sign of a modern breakup, the two have officially unfollowed each other on Instagram. Nothing says “amicable split” quite like scrubbing each other from your feed in the year of our lord 2026.

Madelyn Cline was last spotted with longtime pal, actor Lukas Gage, at the premiere of Netflix’s Voicemails for Isabelle last mointh. Gage appears in the romantic comedy.

Madelyn Cline and Lukas Gage at Netflix’s ‘Voicemails for Isabelle’ premiere in Hollywood, June 16, 2026. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Netflix)

Meanwhile, if you’re feeling bad for Smith, maybe grab one of his novelty apparel items off his website, which he hilariously modeled on his Instagram. The stuff has his name on it. Get it?

A delightful hoodie with the name “Henry” on it will only set you back 60 bucks! What are you waiting for???