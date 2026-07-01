NFL Player’s Mom Found Dead — and the Cops Think His Brother Did It

An NFL star’s brother has been charged with murder after their mom was found dead in her Atlanta home.

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Baltimore Ravens player Calais Campbell’s mother, Nateal Campbell, 71, was found unresponsive in her Buckhead townhouse during a welfare check on June 30 and was pronounced dead, according to WSB-TV.

“We are devastated to share that the Campbell Family has lost its matriarch, Mrs. Nateal Campbell,” the family explained in a statement, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

“While the details of her passing are still being investigated, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with our father, her beloved Chuck, and in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We ask for privacy at this time so that we may honor her and share in our overwhelming grief privately and as a family.”

NFL player Calais Campbell with his mom, Nateal, in 2008. (Photo By Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Family members concerned for Calais called police to the house on the 3500 block of Roswell Road NW shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to Atlanta Police.

Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered a male had barricaded himself inside the home. Officers entered the residence and detained the individual, later identified as Ciarre Campbell, who was taken into custody.

Ciarre Campbell, 41, a former Colorado State football player and the older brother of the NFL veteran, was arrested and booked into Fulton County Jail on the morning of July 1. He faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony, according to The New York Post.

Police were Reportedly Called to NFL Player’s Mom’s Home Back in April

Authorities have released only preliminary details about the suspected murder. Police have obtained search warrants for the Buckhead home, as well as for clothing and DNA samples, Ciarre Campbell’s defense attorney told WSB-TV.

Police had been called to Nateal Campbell’s home previously regarding a possible mental health concern involving Ciarre Campbell.

“A brief look into the history does show some calls back in April dealing with this location a possible arson incident,” Lt. Christopher Butler told WSB-TV. “There have been some indications of possibly some mental health issues with an individual.”

It’s unclear whether Ciarre Campbell was living with his mother at the time of the alleged murder.

Calais Campbell, drafted by the NFL in 2008 from the University of Miami, is a six-time Pro Bowl selection and ranks third in active player sacks.

Calais Campbell #93 of the Baltimore Ravens speaks to the media at Mandatory Minicamp on June 09, 2026 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

He received the 2025 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award for his work with the Charles Richard Campbell Foundation, which he founded with his mother and seven siblings. The foundation, named after his late father, teaches critical life skills to young people in the community.