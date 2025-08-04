tv-anchor-suffered-brain-injury-in-ski-accident

A former TV anchor is struggling with his memory after suffering from a brain injury in a ski accident earlier this year.

Retired WNYT journalist Phil Bayly revealed last month that he had a “slight spill” while skiing in March. His friends discovered him “lying on some rocks” following the accident.

“Anyway, that followed by a while in ICU, some surgery, and then a couple of weeks at Sunnyview Rehab,” the retired TV anchor shared about the ski accident. “Thanks to all for taking such good care of me. Eventually, I’ll be as good as new.”

Bayly then shared that he is finally home, where his wife, Carolyn, is helping him. He noted he was “doing surprisingly well” following the accident.

“My new book is coming out November 7th,” he continued. “And despite my setbacks, I’m trying to hold to that date and schedule a few public appearances.”

The ski accident occurred nearly eight years after the TV anchor retired from WNYT after a four-decade career. According to the Times Union, He joined the station in 1986 and anchored the morning broadcast for more than a decade.

“I’m in my 15th year of waking up at midnight and going ot work. I need a nap,” he explained in his retirement post on Facebook. He then stated that once he retired, he would “get a little more sleep, do a little more skiing and mountain biking, and spend a lot more time with my amazing wife and our family.”

The TV Anchor Struggles to Recall What Happened Before and After the Ski Accident

During an interview with the Times Union, Bayly struggled to remember what happened before and after the ski accident.

“I go up on a life – it’s my first run of the day,” Bayly, who has more than 65 years of skiing experience, explained. “45th day of skiing for the season, and I hadn’t fallen all year – and I’m coming down that first run, and…”

He then nodded to his wife, Carolyn, and said, “She can tell you what she learned.”

Carolyn further shared, “It’s a slushy, beautiful sunny day. Not the greatest conditions for a speed racer. I was told by the ski patrol that for the guys who go so fast, they get in the most trouble in those conditions.”

“I hope he’ll take that into consideration in the future,” she added.