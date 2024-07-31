Tupac Shakur’s Family Seeking Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

The charges facing hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs led to a slew of other people coming forward. Telling of other crimes he committed that went unresolved. Most recently Combs’ name surfaced in the untimely murder of rap star Tupac Shakur.

Tupac’s Family Seeking Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Combs

Prosecuters cite Diddy more than 70 times in their recent legal filings. Related to Shakur’s ongoing murder case. These recent filings come after damning testimony from gangster Duane “Keefe D” Davis.

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that Shakur’s family hired lawyers. And now we know why. The family is seeking to pursue a wrongful death lawsuit against Combs. They are also looking into Keefe’s claim that Diddy put out a $1 million hit to have the rapper killed.

“People from Diddy’s past are coming forward and providing info,” one source said to New York Post’s Page Six.

Bad Boy Artist Recalls Fearing For His Life

After authorities raided Combs’ home in March, several people began to speak out about their experiences with the hip-hop icon.

Freddy P, one of the cast members of Diddy’s reality show “Making Da Band,” recently recalled an altercation he had with Diddy. The ex-rap star says that he feared for his life.

“One day, I was waking up, and I was in a mood. I’m in the studio, I’m snapping or whatever. I didn’t even want to be fucked with. So you know when you are around a bunch of goofies and you are a street n***a, sometimes you don’t want to be around the nerds. So I’m in that bitch; I’m just frustrated with a lot of shit going on,” Freddy P recalled.

“We get into a situation. So we in front of everybody, n***a like, “Man, what you think you bout it or something?’ He was like, ‘N***a, I’ll buy every house on your block, shut every light off in that b****, and every time you come out that b***** you’ll get popped.’ So when he tells you some s**t like that, you go to picture him purchasing every house, you going to picture every light going off, and that s**t silenced me.”