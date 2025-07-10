Tunnel Collapses In Los Angeles, Trapping 31 People Inside

A tunnel collapsed in Los Angeles Wednesday night, trapping 31 construction workers inside. According to The New York Times, all workers have since managed to evacuate the underground tunnel.

Videos by Suggest

Los Angeles Tunnel Traps Workers Inside After Collapse

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the incident around 8 PM local time. Over two dozen workers were stranded in the Los Angeles Effluent Outfall Tunnel Project in Wilmington.

This tunnel is 300 to 400 feet underground, making the collapse even more terrifying. Several workers were on the “safe” side in the partial tunnel collapse, which brought a 12 to 15-foot-tall pile of debris and soil into the passageway. The collapsed mound was seven miles long with an 18-foot diameter.

Rescue operations began immediately. 27 of the trapped workers managed to escape by climbing over the large mound of soil without major injury. The four other tunnel workers entered the tunnel after the collapse to aid with the escape.

Michael Chee, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts, confirmed all trapped workers evacuated safely. Officials are still unsure what caused the massive collapse.

The Successful Rescue

ABC7

Local news broadcasters captured footage of a metal cage raising the trapped workers up to safety. A crane hoisted the cage to lead workers to one of the tunnel’s entrances around 10 PM.

This was two hours after the collapse, making this a swift rescue. The LA Fire Department also revealed that over 100 LAFD responders arrived at the scene to help rescue the workers.

LAFD has just reported that all workers who were trapped in the tunnel in Wilmington are now out and accounted for.



I just spoke with many of the workers who were trapped. Thank you to all of our brave first responders who acted immediately. You are L.A.'s true heroes. pic.twitter.com/6hdAwbH1MI — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) July 10, 2025

In response to the successful rescue, LA Mayor Karen Bass made a social media statement. “I just spoke with many of the workers who were trapped,” said Bass. “Thank you to all of our brave first responders who acted immediately. You are L.A.’s true heroes.”

According to the project’s website, the Los Angeles Effluent Outfall Tunnel was a project created in an effort to “improve wastewater management and protect local waterways.” FlatironDragados, the main contractor, believed they would complete the project by 2027

“An advanced tunnel boring machine will minimize surface disruptions and environmental impact while protecting marine ecosystems,” it wrote. “Once complete, the project will strengthen wastewater infrastructure and improve sustainability for millions of residents.”