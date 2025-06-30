child-rescued-after-falling-off-of-disney-cruise-ship

A child is lucky to be alive after they reportedly fell off a Disney Cruise ship over the weekend.

According to USA TODAY, the incident occurred on June 29 while the Disney Dream Cruise ship was returning to Fort Lauderdale from a four-night Bahamian trip. The emergency code “Mr. M.O.B.” (meaning man overboard) was announced on the ship’s intercom, signaling for emergency assistance.

A Disney Cruise Line spokesperson issued a statement, confirming that the incident occurred. “The Crew aboard the Disney Dream swiftly rescued two guests from the water. We commend our Crew Members for their exceptional skills and prompt actions, which ensured the safe return of both guests to the ship within minutes.”

The spokesperson then added, “We are committed to the safety and well-being of our guests, and this incident highlights the effectiveness of our safety protocols.”

It remains unclear how the child fell overboard because the ship has plexiglass safety barriers. The Disney Dream, as well as other Disney Cruise ships, is equipped with overboard detection systems that alert the ship’s crew to incidents in real-time.

Passengers on the Disney Cruise Ship Share Details About the Incident

Those on board the Disney Cruise ship also took to social media to speak out about the incident.

One passenger wrote, “On the last day of our Dream voyage and it is an at Sea Day. A girl fell overboard from the 4th deck [and] her dad went in after her. Right after the incident, we heard on the loudspeaker, ‘MOB Port side!’ Thankfully, the DCL rescue team was on it immediately, and both were saved!”

Another passenger also shared an image of the rescue boat. “This was the board that went in and brought them BOTH back safely,” she wrote.

Passengers further confirmed that the rescue took place while the ship was cruising between the Bahamas and Florida. The child passenger fell from Deck 4, which features a walking track.

Disney Dream first launched in 2011 and is one of the largest ships in the Disney Cruise Line fleet. It can accommodate up to 4,000 passengers.