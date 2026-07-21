online-influencer-andrew-tate-and-his-brother-arrested-in-the-us

Online influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested in Miami over the weekend.

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The US Marshals Service arrested Andrew and Tristan on July 18. British law enforcement announced it has issued 38 new charges against them.

In a statement, the Crown Prosecution Service revealed that among the charges that the Tate brothers have been hit with are allegations of rape and sex trafficking.

“The CPS has decided to prosecute Andrew Tate, 39, with seven further counts of rape, three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and 19 additional charges for offences relating to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography,” the statement reads.

The Crown Prosecution Service is prosecuting Tristian with one count of sexual assault, two counts of rape and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation.

It was noted that the crimes were allegedly committed between July 2010 and August 2017.

Tristian was previously charged with 11 counts. The charges include three counts of rape, six counts of actual bodily harm, and two counts of human trafficking. Andrew was charged with 10 counts. Among them are three counts of rape, four counts of actual bodily harm, two counts of human trafficking, and one count of controlling prostitution for gain.

Head of Special Crime Division at the Crown Prosecution Service Speaks Out About the Charges Against the Tate Brothers

Meanwhile, Malcolm McHaffie, Head of the Special Crime Division at the Crown Prosecution Service, spoke out about the new charges.

“We have decided to prosecute Andrew and Tristan Tate for further offences,” McHaffie shared. “Including rape, arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation and offences relating to indecent images of a child.”

“These charging decisions followed receipt of a further file of evidence from Bedfordshire Police,” he continued. “And bring the total number of alleged victims in this case to seven.”

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active,” McHaffie noted. “And that these defendants have the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings,” he added. “The CPS has requested the extradition of the Tates from the US. They have been arrested and await extradition proceedings to the UK.”

All of the Tate brothers’ previous charges were related to three victims. The latest round of charges was related to a further four victims.

In a statement, the Tate brothers’ attorney Joseph McBride called their arrests a “political hit.”

“We are confident that once a competent judge sees the facts, and once the Department of Justice confronts this egregious abuse of its own authority, Andrew and Tristan Tate will walk free,” McBride stated. “America does not do Britain’s political dirty work.”

Andrew, a previous champion kickboxer and reality TV star, has become a “manosphere” influencer. The brothers previously moved to Romania, where prosecutors have filed a criminal indictment against them. Last year, the brothers were allowed to leave Romania and travel to and from the US.