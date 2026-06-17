In response to the algae incident that’s turning the “American Flag Blue” Reflecting Pool green, Trump administration officials found a way to blame former President Obama.

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According to the New York Post, algal growth began just days after the Reflecting Pool reopened following a $14 million renovation that sealed the concrete bottom with “American Flag Blue” paint. The original goal was to transform the iconic landmark into a clear blue water landmark.

National Park Service workers push algae towards an aeration area in the center of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool following the completion of recent renovations in Washington, DC, on June 16, 2026. The reflecting pool project, undertaken as part of President Donald Trump’s preparations for the nation’s 250th anniversary, began in April and was completed last week. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

However, a spokesperson for the Department of the Interior somehow found a way to make Obama, who hasn’t been President of the United States for nearly a decade, for the situation.

“Versus previous administration, the National Park Service is actually maintaining the beautifully completed Reflecting Pool,” the spokesperson said. “The nanobubbler technology has successfully destroyed the algae bloom that has plagued every pool reopening since 1922, most infamously, the Obama pool reopening that resulted in massive algae clumps taking over the pool’s surface.”

The spokesperson then said, “Now, due to deploying the advanced nanobubbler technology, the algae is dead and being vacuumed up as we speak. We thank President Trump for fixing the Reflecting Pool for good.”

The National Park Service Previously Said the Green Color is a Result of Dormant Algae Sitting in the Reflecting Pool’s Pipes

A spokesperson for the National Park Service previously told CNN that another situation could have been the reason behind the green Reflecting Pool. They said the color is the result of dormant algae that was sitting in the pipes.

The spokesperson noted, “What you are seeing is residual algae from the supply lines, which have been sitting dormant for eight weeks while construction has been taking place.”

“It’s part of the normal startup process,” they said. “We are removing the algae, and the nanobubblers will maintain the pool and keep it algae-free.”

President Trump previously blamed former presidents for the “disgusting” and “dirty” conditions of the Reflecting Pool. He previously sought to fix the conditions for the cost between $1.5 million and $2 million.

Instead of replacing the bottom of the pool with stone, Trump went with an “American Flag Blue” color. The repairs and paint ended up costing $16 million.