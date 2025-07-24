Trump-Pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley Believe Their Lives Are Now ‘Rougher Than Prison’

Nearly two months after they were released from prison, Trump-pardoned couple, Todd and Julie Chrisley, open up about how they are adjusting.

Videos by Suggest

During the latest episode of their new podcast, Chrisley Confessions 2.0, Todd and Julie claim their lives are now “rougher” than when they were in prison.

“I’ve actually talked to a few of the women that I was in prison with that [are] already home,” Julie explained. “And we all have this general consensus that – it’s kind of weird to even say it.”

Stating that Julie’s comment was not weird, Todd said, “Life is rougher than prison life. I mean, that’s a sad thing to say because it is so horrific, the conditions that you’re there for, but that’s from a physical standpoint.”

“But from an emotional and psychological standpoint, it is harder dealing with day to day,” he pointed out.

Julie further shared, “There’s very little you can do because you’re in prison… And people told me this when I first got there, you can’t live out there and in here at the same time because it’ll literally run you crazy.”

“And the longer you’re there, the more removed you become to the world,” she noted. “The longer that people are away from their kids, as crazy as it sounds – because it’s a double-edged sword – the easier it becomes because you get into your own routine.”

Julie further clarified her comment. “It doesn’t mean you don’t miss them, you don’t love ’em, all that,” she said. “But just from me being in prison, I had to just watch out for me. I had to take care of me. I had to make sure that I was good, as good as I could be. Physically, mentally, spiritually, emotionally, and that’s all I could really do.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley Speak Out About President Trump For the ‘Full Unconditional Pardon’

After discussing their time in prison, Todd and Julie Chrisley spoke about the “full unconditional pardon” they received from President Trump.

“We didn’t have to go to a halfway house,” Julie explained after Todd publicly thanked Trump. “So we don’t have to answer to a probation officer. We’re not limited as to where we can go and how we can move. So, I think we were thrown right back into the real world.”

Julie also said the pardon was a blessing.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were in prison for 28 months before President Trump issued the couple’s pardon. They were indicted on 12 counts of bank and wired fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy. Following their conviction, the Chrisleys received a combined 19-year prison sentence. The number was reduced by around two years each in September 2023.