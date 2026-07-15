Concerning Update on Courtney Stodden

Courtney Stodden and her husband, Jared Safier, are working to repair their marriage after a verbal argument prompted a police welfare check at their Los Angeles home earlier this month.

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According to TMZ, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the couple’s residence at about 1:45 a.m. on July 9 after receiving a 911 call requesting a welfare check.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that the call followed a verbal dispute between Stodden and Safier. Officers spoke with both individuals, helped keep the peace, and then left the scene. Authorities found no evidence of a physical altercation, and they made no arrests.

Courtney Stodden Posted Worrying Messages Online

The incident sparked concern after Stodden shared several emotional messages on her since-expired Instagram Stories.

One post stated that a spouse should provide peace rather than conflict. Another addressed mental health and included a quote about people pushing someone “until you finally snap.” The posts fueled public speculation about the couple’s relationship but did not provide specific details about any argument or “abuse.”

A few days later, TMZ reported that Stodden and Safier had begun intensive efforts to repair their relationship. Sources familiar with the situation told the outlet that the couple has attended back-to-back therapy sessions since the early morning dispute. The sources said both Stodden and Safier remain committed to working through their differences and hope to rebuild their marriage.

Stodden and Safier became engaged in June 2024, one year after their first kiss, and later married in an intimate ceremony in Palm Springs. Their relationship has remained in the public eye, making the recent police response and subsequent therapy efforts a topic of widespread attention.

Neither Stodden nor Safier publicly commented to TMZ following either report. The outlet stated that it reached out to both for comment but did not receive a response.

For now, the available information indicates that the couple has shifted its focus toward counseling and reconciliation following an unknown incident that required a welfare check but did not result in any criminal findings.