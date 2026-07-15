rock-icon-reveals-death-of-his-beloved-mother-at-102

Rock icon and Rage Against the Machine bandmate Tom Morello is in the morning after his mother, Mary, passed away at the age of 102.

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In his latest Instagram post, Morello paid tribute to his beloved mother.

“Mary Morello is forever with the Rebels of Light & Song,” he wrote in the post’s caption. He then noted her years of life, 1923 to 2026.

The post featured a photo of Mary and one of him holding her hand.

Fans, including celebrities, took to the comment section to show love and support.

“Love you Tom,” Jack Black wrote. “Sorry for your loss.”

Jason Momoa wrote, “Aloha to your Ohana.”

Bandmates from The Prodigy shared, “So sorry for your loss, Tom. My deepest condolences to you and your family.”

Morello Was Forced to Miss Two Rage Against the Machine Shows Due to His Mother’s Health Deteriorating

In late June, Morello announced he had to miss two of Rage Against the Machine’s shows because of his mother’s deteriorating health.

“Dear friends, fans and comrades, my dear mom, Mary Morello is back in the hospital and I’m headed home to help look after her,” he wrote. “Rocking the UK & Europe with you all this summer has been incredible and I can’t wait to be back with and continue this movement that we started. With much love, unity and power.”

Morello ended up missing the band’s appearance on the Tons of Rock Festival in Norway and the BBK Music Legends Festival in Spain.

The music icon later shared an update. “I am sorry I had to miss a few shows due to my mom’s health. The incredibly resilient, indefatigable Mary Morello at 102 is now feeling somewhat better,” he stated. “And has ordered me back into the fray, charging me with rocking you and fighting fascism six strings at a time. I’m on my way and will perform at Pink Pop, and God willing, beyond.”

Morello has spoken about his mother’s strength over the years. On Mother’s Day 2018, he wrote about her kindness in the early years.

“In the 1930’s she helped feed hobos during the Great Depression and supported the coal miners struggle to organize,” he shared in an Instagram post. “In the 1940’s, she helped raise war bonds to defeat the fascists in WWII.”