President Trump Orders US Flags to be Flown at Half-Staff to Honor Lindsey Graham

Honoring his longtime political ally, President Trump has ordered US flags to be flown at half-staff following the death of South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.

Videos by Suggest

Hours after it was first reported that Graham had suddenly passed away at the age of 71, the world leader took to his Truth Social platform to announce he had made the order.

“In honor of the remarkable life and achievements of Senator Lindsey Graham, a dear friend of mine, and a truly great man, who achieved so much for our Country, and his beloved Home State of South Carolina, I am ordering all American Flags throughout the United States lowered to Half Mast until Saturday evening at 6 P.M,” he wrote. “GOD BLESS YOU LINDSEY!”

Trump previously made an early morning announcement about Graham’s death.

“Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead!” the president wrote. “He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!! DETAILS AND ARRANGEMENTS TO FOLLOW. So sad!”

Although he was a critic earlier on, Graham went on to become one of President Trump’s biggest allies in Congress. The late politician stressed how close he and Trump were by calling himself the president’s “North Star.”

The late senator’s team announced he died following a “sudden and brief illness.”

“On the evening of Saturday, July 11, US Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness,” Graham’s team stated. “Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period.”

Graham has been a US Senator, representing South Carolina, since 2002. He previously served in the US Air Force.

Graham’s Preliminary Cause of Death Has Been Revealed

Less than 24 hours after Graham’s passing, his communications director, Taylor Reidy, announced the District of Columbia’s medical examiner’s preliminary findings.

“The preliminary examination findings were: Aortic Dissection due to Arteriosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease,” she revealed. “The death certificate will be PENDING until all the toxicological and microscopic testing are finalized and at that point the death certificate will be updated to reflect the cause of death and appropriately classify the manner of death.”

Dispatch audio from Broadcastify, which CNN obtained, disclosed that emergency medical service workers were called at around 8:30 pm. They received a report about a person suffering from chest pains and cardiac arrest.

Upon arrival, emergency service members performed CPR on the distressed person.













