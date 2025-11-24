Trump Administration Says Elon Musk’s DOGE Agency ‘Doesn’t Exist’

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which billionaire Elon Musk previously headed, may be shutting down after less than a year.

Although DOGE was supposed to run until mid-2026, director of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Scott Kupor told Reuters that the government department was no longer a “centralized agency.”

When asked about DOGE’s status, Kupors stated, “That doesn’t exist.”

Kupors further clarified his remarks, saying the media outlet did some “good editing” to “spice” his comments and create a “grabbing headline.”

“The truth is: DOGE may not have centralized leadership under @USDS,” he wrote. “But, the principles of DOGE remain alive and well: de-regulation; eliminating fraud, waste and abuse; re-shaping the federal workforce; making efficiency a first-class citizen; etc. DOGE catalyzed these changes; the agencies along with @USOPM and @WHOMB will institutionalize them!”

DOGE was first launched on the first day of President Trump’s second term. It became infamous for cutting the federal government and seizing control of information technology infrastructure. The department’s actions led to federal contract cuts and the firing of thousands of federal workers.

Elon Musk Quit Heading DOGE After Four Months

After clashing with various departments over his cost-cutting agenda, Elon Musk stepped down from his position with DOGE in May 2025.

Other top DOGE officials left with Musk, shrinking the agency to have a little more than 100 employees.

Following his departure, Musk criticized President Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill,” claiming it added to the federal deficit.

“I’m sorry, but I can’t stand it anymore,” he declared on X about the bill. “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination.”

Musk then slammed the Republicans who voted for the bill. “Shame on those who voted for it,” he declared. “You know you did wrong. You know it.”

Explaining his stance against the bill, Musk wrote, “It will massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to $2.5 trillion (!!!) and burden America citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt.”

Following Musk’s online rant, President Trump made some claims about why the billionaire was opposed to the bill.

“Elon’s upset because we took the EV mandate,” Trump stated. “Which was a lot of money for electric vehicles, and they’re having a hard time with electric vehicles, and they want us to pay billions of dollars in subsidy. Elon knew this from the beginning.”

“I’m very disappointed,” Trump continued. “Because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill. I’m very disappointed in Elon. I’ve helped Elon a lot.”

Musk reacted to Trump’s comments by stating, “Whatever.”