Elon Musk Calls President Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ A ‘Disgusting Abomination’ In Social Media Rant

Making it clear where he stands, Elon Musk publicly slams President Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” calling it a “disgusting abomination.”

In his latest rant on X (formerly Twitter), Musk unleashed about the budget bill. “I’m sorry, but I can’t stand it anymore,” he declared. “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination.”

He then called out the U.S. Representatives who voted in favor of the bill. “Shame on those who voted for it,” he declared. “You know you did wrong. You know it.”

Continuing to speak out against the bill, Musk stated, “It will massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to $2.5 trillion (!!!) and burden America citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt.”

The billionaire further pointed out, “Congress is making America bankrupt.” He then called for those who voted for the bill to lose their seats in the 2026 election.

“In November next year, we fire all politicians who betrayed the American people,” he declared.

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, whom President Trump has heavily criticized for voting against the bill, agreed with Elon Musk. “Some of us are trying to stop that,” he replied to Musk.

According to NBC News, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office stated that the budget package would increase the country’s deficit by $2.3 trillion, with its tax cuts and spending hikes on Immigration enforcement and military outstripping the savings.

Sources with inside knowledge about the Trump-Musk relationship told the media outlet why they believe the billionaire is frustrated with the bill. They pointed out the absence of the electric vehicle tax credits, which would benefit Musk’s Tesla customers.

They also noted that Musk isn’t happy that the bill “undermines” the work that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which he has been overseeing, has done.

Despite Their Close Ties, Elon Musk Said He Hasn’t Always Agreed With President Trump

During his recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Elon Musk admitted he hasn’t always agreed with President Trump and his actions.

“It’s not like I agree with everything the administration does,” he pointed out. “So it’s like, I mean, I agree with much of what the administration does. But we have a difference of opinion.”

He then stated, “There are things that I don’t entirely agree with. But it’s difficult for me to bring that up in an interview because then it creates a bone of contention.”

“Then I’m a little stuck in a bind where I’m like, well, I don’t wanna, you know, speak out against the administration,” he also said. “But I also don’t wanna take responsibility for everything this administration’s doing.”

Although Elon Musk recently stepped down from his active role at DOGE, President Trump confirmed that the billionaire isn’t going very far.

“Elon’s really not leaving,” President Trump stated about Musk. “He’s gonna be back and forth. [DOGE is] his baby, he’s going to be doing a lot of things.”

Musk then said, “I expect to continue to provide advice. I expect to remain a friend and an adviser.”

