Tristan Thompson Gets Called Out On Instagram By First Son’s Aunt: ‘You Are NOT A Good Father’

Tristan Thompson is not known to be boyfriend material, but according to the aunt of his first son, he isn’t father material either.

Thompson became a father for the first time when he welcomed his son, Prince, with his former girlfriend, Jordan Craig in December 2016. This was before he entered into a highly publicized relationship with Khloe Kardashian. In the years that followed, Thompson became a father once again, this time with Khloe, and they share a daughter and a son together.

While Thompson has been actively involved in co-parenting with Kardashian and has frequently been seen in the lives of their children, the same level of commitment does not seem to extend to his relationship with Prince. And because of that, it has resulted in frustration and disappointment within Prince’s family. Prince’s aunt Kai who is Craig’s sister, has taken to social media to voice her concerns, stating, “[Thompson] never sees or speaks to his own son [Prince].”

In her candid post, she not only calls out Tristan Thompson but also directs her frustration toward one of the Kardashian sisters, Kim saying, “I don’t want to believe that you are this insensitive to the fact that he literally ignores his children. It’s commendable if he’s been a good friend to you, but let’s consider our sisters before taking to global platforms to defend this man’s character.”

Her comments have ignited a wave of agreement from many, further intensifying the discussion around Thompson’s parenting choices.

This comment points out “Real men take care of all their children.”

Another user commented how “a real father loves and treats them all equally regardless of his relationship with the mothers.”

Now, the hope remains that the father himself might address these concerns and take steps to mend his relationship with his first son, Prince.