Tristan Thompson Allegedly Tried To Take Advantage Of Texas Child Support Law In Leaked Texts

Tristan Thompson has reportedly offered his alleged baby mama, Maralee Nichols, a bribe by trying to pay her $75,000 in exchange for her dropping her paternity lawsuit against him. In texts allegedly sent by the basketball player, he encouraged Nichols to take the money, claiming she won’t get as much if she goes through with her lawsuit.

Thompson’s Threatening Texts

“You know how I feel. My feelings haven’t changed at all. Wont be involved at all. Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong,” the text read. “You are aware that I’m retiring after this season, so in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who’s unemployed.”

“It’s texas so it will be only a couple hundred dollars,” the message continued. “So you better off taking this 75k I’m offering cause you won’t get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who’s unemployed. All you will have is a baby with a father who has zero involvement with the child and a few hundred dollars of child support a month.” Thompson denies sending the text messages, but court documents claim that “his contact information is present in the messages.”

Nichols’ attorney argued in the initial filing that Thompson intentionally filed his complaint in Texas in order to pay less in child support. It’s a moot point anyway; Nichols has since moved to California and her child, reportedly a boy, was born there sometime during the first week of December. Texas law would have no jurisdiction on the child support ruling, according to Page Six.

Is The Baby His?

The baby was allegedly conceived on Thompson’s 30th birthday, when he was still dating Khloe Kardashian. Thompson has admitted to having relations with the personal trainer a few times during the celebration, The two split earlier this year after the basketball player was seen entering a room with three women during a Beverly Hills party. Thompson shares three year-old daughter True with the reality star. The basketball player also has a child with ex Jordan Craig, four year-old son Prince.

Page Six reports that Thompson allegedly wanted Nichols to get an abortion after she found out she was pregnant according to court documents. In July, he demanded that she take a paternity test.

As of this writing, it is unclear whether or not she has taken the test. One filing noted that genetic testing can only be done after the baby is born. With Nichols having just given birth to a baby boy, the test can be done as soon as both parties are ready and willing. Thompson previously stated that, if the baby is his, he will pay child support.

