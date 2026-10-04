Trina Braxton’s Husband Has Died

Von Scales, the husband of singer and reality television personality Trina Braxton, has died at 58.

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Braxton’s family confirmed his death Thursday and asked the public to respect the family’s privacy as they grieve. Scales’ death comes after more than six years of marriage to Braxton.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Von Scales, beloved husband of Trina Braxton,” a representative for the family said in a statement to USA Today. The family also asked for thoughts and prayers while it handles the loss.

Von Scales Reportedly Suffered Heart-Related Problems

TMZ reported that Scales died around 2 a.m. on Thursday in Atlanta. Sources close to the family told the outlet that he had experienced heart-related problems. However, authorities or family representatives have not publicly confirmed an official cause of death.

Braxton married Scales in December 2019 in St. Louis. Their wedding appeared on the Braxton family’s reality television series, Braxton Family Values, bringing their relationship to a wider audience.

The couple met through mutual friends. Scales later recalled that he initially did not realize Braxton belonged to the famous Braxton family. He learned about her family connections after visiting her home and seeing photographs of her sister, Grammy-winning singer Toni Braxton.

Scales previously played college basketball before building a career in business. Braxton described their relationship as a partnership in which they could build a future together. She also credited Scales with supporting her while she mourned her former husband, Gabriel “Gabe” Solis, who died in 2018.

Braxton and Scales remained together after their wedding and appeared publicly as a couple. Their relationship also featured on The Braxtons, the reality series that followed members of the Braxton family.

Scales’ death marks another loss for the Braxton family. Trina’s sister Traci Braxton died from esophageal cancer in 2022 at 50. Trina’s former husband Solis died in 2018 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The family has not announced funeral arrangements for Scales or provided additional details about his death.