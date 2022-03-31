Trevor Noah Blasted Over Silent Support Of Will Smith After Takedown Of Kanye West

Just about every celebrity has been weighing in on the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars this weekend, but not Trevor Noah. Some are criticizing the comedian for staying silent in this situation while slamming Kanye West in the past for harassing his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Fans Slam Noah For Perceived Support Of Smith

Noah, unlike many other celebrities, has not made any public statements about “The Slap Heard Around The World,” but a backstage photo of him with Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith has some assuming they know where his loyalties lie.

The photo was posted to Reddit with the caption, “Trevor Noah picks and chooses who he calls out for abusing people. AND Will Smith isn’t one of them.” Many people agreed in the comments, blasting Noah for holding up double standards.

“It’s because it didn’t directly affect him,” one person wrote. Another commented, “I love Trevor but he projected his own story on that one and it resulted in Kanye being suppressed of his art performance. Kanye didn’t commit an act of violence. Meanwhile Will committed an actual act of violence and he gets consoled and have fun at the after party.”

The Feud Between Noah And West

These comments refer to comments Noah made about West and Kardashian’s divorce and the rapper’s online behavior regarding Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. In a monologue for The Daily Show, Noah said, “I’ll be honest with you — what I see from the situation is a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed by an ex-boyfriend or an ex-husband or an ex-anything.”

He continued, “You may not feel sorry for Kim because she’s rich and famous, because she appropriates Black culture … but what she’s going through is terrifying to watch and shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave.”

West responded with a since-deleted Instagram post where he used a racial slur to describe Noah, a violation of Instagram’s policy on hate speech and bullying which resulted in West being temporarily banned from the app.

Noah tried to reconcile with the rapper, commenting, “You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this. I don’t care if you support Trump, and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do, however, care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain.”

West has since been removed from the Grammys performance lineup, and many think it’s because of his increasingly erratic behavior. People are also comparing the situation to Smith’s, questioning why West has been branded unstable, while Smith has received support from the public and peers, like Noah.

