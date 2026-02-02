Trevor Noah Slams Nicki Minaj for Her Support of President Trump During 2026 Grammy Awards

Proving that no one is safe from his jokes, Trevor Noah poked fun at Nicki Minaj for becoming a vocal supporter of President Trump.

During his 2026 Grammy Awards monologue, Noah pointed out that the well-known rapper was not in the audience for the iconic show.

“Nicki Minaj is not here,” Trevor Noah observed as the audience cheered loudly. “She is still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues.”

He then broke into an impression of Trump. “Actually, Nicki, I have the biggest a–, everybody’s saying it, Nicki.”

Minaj was not nominated for a Grammy at the 2026 awards. She has earned 12 Grammy nominations over the years. However, she’s never won.

Along with Nicki Minaj, Trevor Noah poked fun at President Trump. While preparing to announce Song of the Year, he told the crowd, “That is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland.”

“Which makes sense because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton,” Noah added.

President Trump responded to the joke by threatening Trevor Noah with legal litigation. “[He] better get his facts straight and get them straight fast. It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$. Ask Little George Slopadopolus, and others, how that all worked out.”

“Get ready, Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you! President DJT,” the world leader added.

Nicki Minaj Responds to Trevor Noah’s Joke With a Remark About The Comedian’s Sexuality

Although she wasn’t at the 2026 Grammy Awards, Nicki Minaj was quickly made aware of Trevor Noah’s joke. She responded by making a sexuality remark about the former Daily Show host.

“Trevor refuses to come out of the closet when everyone in the industry knows his boyfriend,” Minaj wrote on X. She also included photos of Jay-Z with what appear to be underage Aaliyah Beyoncé.

Trevor refuses to come out the closet when everyone in the industry knows his boyfriend.



Allegedly pic.twitter.com/Um9kIp2Nso — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 2, 2026

Rumors about Jay-Z’s involvement with Aaliyah have circulated for decades. However, before her sudden passing in 2001, Aaliyah stated she and Jay-Z were never a couple.

“Jay and I were hanging out a lot, he’s my homie,” she once said. “We had a lot of fun together, but we’ve never dated like that.”

Although Beyoncé said she met Jay-Z when she was 18, Jay-Z has indicated they met when she was 16.

Trevor Noah is currently single but previously dated Jordyn Taylor, Minka Kelly, and Dua Lipa.