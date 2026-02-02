president-trump-threatens-grammy-awards-host-trevor-noah-over-epstein-joke

While slamming the 2026 Grammy Awards, President Trump threatened the show’s host, Trevor Noah, for his Epstein remark.

Videos by Suggest

The world leader took to his Truth Social platform to show his disdain for the event, calling it the “worst” and “virtually unwatchable.”

The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards,” Trump stated. “Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!!”

“I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close,” he continued. “And until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media.”

Continuing to call Noah a “total loser,” Trump stated, “[He] better get his facts straight and get them straight fast. It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$. Ask Little George Slopadopolus, and others, how that all worked out.”

“Get ready, Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you! President DJT,” he added.

Trevor Noah Joked About President Trump Being Mentioned in the Epstein Files During the 2026 Grammys

Trevor Noah poked fun at President Trump being mentioned in the Epstein files while on stage at the Grammys.

“Song of the Year – that is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland,” Noah said. “Which makes sense because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton.”

The remark was made just hours after the U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that federal investigators were unable to investigate various tips the FBI received about President Trump’s alleged involvement with Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein died in prison in 2019. He was charged with orchestrating a massive sex trafficking operation that involved dozens of underage girls.

Blanche also said that the Department of Justice has complied with the Epstein Files Transparency Act. “We did not protect President Trump,” he noted. “We didn’t protect or not protect anybody.”

Noting his team had communication with the White House about the topic, Blanche said, “Let me just be clear. They had nothing to do with this review. They had no oversight over this review.”

He also said White House officials had no control over what would be released to the public. “They did not tell this deparmtent how to do our review,” he added. “What to look for, what to redact, what to not redact.”

The Department of Justice also stated that the tips regarding Trump’s alleged involvement lacked validity.

“This production may include fake or falsely submitted images, documents or videos,” the department shard in a statement. “As everything that was sent to the FBI by the public was included in the production that is responsive to the [Epstein Files Transparency] Act.”

“The statement added, “To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false.”