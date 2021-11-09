Travis Scott’s Net Worth: How The Long List of Lawsuits Affects His Millions

After a tragic incident at the Astroworld festival in Houston left eight dead and many more injured, rapper Travis Scott’s career is on the line once again. The first lawsuits have already been filed against Scott, Live Nation, and several others responsible for the event. More are expected to get filed in the upcoming weeks.

If you know anything about Scott’s career, you know this isn’t his only pending lawsuit. It’s not even his second or third. So, it’s not surprising people are starting to ask:

How do all of the lawsuits affect Travis Scott’s net worth?

Travis Scott’s Rise To Fame

(hurricanehank/Shutterstock.com)

Scott released his first album “Rodeo” in 2015 which held his quadruple-platinum hit song, “Antidote.” Afterward, he released several more albums including “Astroworld” which earned him several Grammy nominations. Scott’s career took off, even more, when he started dating Kylie Jenner, practically making him a household name. The couple shares a three-year-old daughter and recently announced Jenner is pregnant with their second child.

In 2017 Scott started his own record label, Cactus Jack Records, which is a name he has used for many of his collaborations. Over the years, he has collaborated with brands like Dior, A24, Byredo, Epic Games, Nike, and Reese’s Puffs. He also worked with McDonald’s to create the Cactus Jack meal, came out with Cacti seltzers, developed his own cannabis line called Cactus Farms, and much more. Somehow Scott was able to accomplish all of this while successfully working on his music career and touring. However, maybe it was a bit too much, too quick.

The Various And Many Lawsuits

(hurricanehank/Shutterstock.com)

It seems that Scott took on a few too many projects, leading to numerous lawsuits. Most recently, in September 2021, the rapper was sued over the misleading labeling of his spiked seltzers. Cacti was sued by Rebecca Read who purchased the seltzers based on the brand’s claims to be “made with 100% Blue Agave from Mexico.”

The spiked drinks are actually made with an agave sweetener, which isn’t the same as the Weber Blue Agave plant used to make tequila. Reads lawyers are hoping to turn this into a class-action lawsuit, which could do some serious damage to Travis Scott’s net worth.

In September 2020, KontrolFreek filed a lawsuit against Travis Scott and Cactus Jack, alleging that they “reproduced KontrolFreek’s copyright-protected” photos of their joysticks. The company continues to claim that the photos were “modified” to superimpose “the Cactus Jack logo/design over the top of the KontrolFreek thumbstick” for the Fortnite concert. These photos were used to sell Cactus Jack gaming merchandise during a virtual concert Scott performed in through the popular video game Fortnite.

The similarities between the two products and advertisements led KontrolFreek fans to believe the brand was involved in making the Cactus Jack merchandise, which wasn’t the case. Gamers purchased the thumbsticks thinking it was a quality product made by KontrolFreek, but that wasn’t the case. The lawsuit also states the packaging copied the KontrolFreek slogan and description bullet points.

Unfortunately, Scott’s legal battle with KontrolFreek wasn’t his first copyright infringement lawsuit. In 2019, the rapper settled a lawsuit filed by DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia for $20 million. The lawsuit claimed Scott’s song “No Bystanders” shared a “cadence and sound” to their 1997 song “Tear Da Club Up.” Additionally, when Scott performed “No Bystander” at the 2019 Grammies, he used some of the lyrics in “Tear Da Club Up” word for word.

The lawsuit was handled quickly, as Scott claimed he didn’t know his record company hadn’t gotten permission to use parts of the Three 6 Mafia song. In addition to DJ Paul’s financial compensation, the group will receive writing credits for “No Bystanders” from now on. Now we know Scott’s net worth took a hit after that one!

His Other Lawsuits

In 2018, Scott was sued by entertainment events company PJAM after he failed to show up to his scheduled performance at Myth Live nightclub near Minneapolis the day before the Superbowl. Scott’s daughter with Jenner, Stormi, was born just days earlier which may have caused him to miss the show, but PJAM lost a significant amount of money due to his last-minute cancelation.

PJAM’s loss included Scott’s performance advance fee of $150,000, a private jet for the rapper, costs associated with the venue and staffing, advertising, and of course refunds for tickets. The lawsuit also mentions that despite canceling, he still appeared at scheduled events the following day. Scott lost the lawsuit and was ordered to pay nearly $400k.

Before that, in 2017, Scott was sued by Kyle Green after he was left paralyzed when he was pushed from a third-floor balcony at one of the rapper’s shows. Scott had been urging fans to jump from the balcony into the crowd, which led to the crowd surging that resulted in Green’s injuries. After falling, Green was picked up by security guards and plopped down on the stage under Scott’s instructions.

The rapper handed the fan one of his rings, perhaps to make up for his injuries. Unfortunately, moving Green immediately after he fell may have been what caused his paralysis. He was forced to drop out of the Fashion Institute of Technology and move out of his Brooklyn walk-up, as he required assistance from family. Despite how many years have passed, the lawsuit is still pending.

The Tragedy Of Astroworld

(hurricanehank/Shutterstock.com)

The tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld festival shows neither Scott nor his team has learned their lesson. His shows are known for being rowdy—the rapper has been arrested several times for provoking riots and chaos at his shows in the past. Astroworld was no different, and the crowd surging began as soon as Scott took the stage.

Despite cries for help from the crowd and even Scott himself stopping the show to point out a fan who had “passed out,” the performance continued. All tickets have since been refunded and a concert scheduled in Las Vegas next weekend has been canceled.

What Is Travis Scott’s Net Worth

(hurricanehank/Shutterstock.com

Travis Scott’s net worth is no doubt going to take a hit as lawsuits from Astroworld attendees continue to roll in. Not to mention the loss he’ll experience from canceled shows and venues not wanting to work with him in the future. Fortunately, Scott is one of the highest-paid rappers and his net worth can afford to take a dip.

In the spring of 2020, Scott purchased a 16,700 square foot home in the upscale Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles for $23.5 million in cash. Constructed in 2019, the modern home has seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, 180-degree views of the city, and extravagant fixtures. This isn’t his only home either.

In October 2018, Scott purchased an 8,141-square-foot home with Jenner, his on-again-off-again girlfriend. They purchased the Beverly Hills property for $13.9 million, splitting the cost 50/50. The estate offers six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, over an acre of property, and breathtaking views of both the city and the ocean.

Scott’s real estate portfolio is nothing compared to his $10 million car collection though. The rapper owns a Ferrari488, Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4, Lamborghini Aventador SV, Ferrari LaFerrari, Bugatti Chiron, Maybach G650 Landaulet, Lamborghini Urus, and Range Rover Autobiography.

So, what is Travis Scott’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Scott’s estimated net worth is $60 million. The rapper earned $20 million from record sales, touring, and endorsements between 2017 and 2018. He then went on to make $60 million the following year, and another $40 million between 2019 and 2020. Additionally, Scott’s Astroworld tour grossed $65 million, making him one of the highest-paid rappers in the industry.

Only time will tell how all of these impending lawsuits will affect his bottom line.