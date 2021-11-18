Travis Scott’s Brand Takes Major Hit With Corporate Backlash

Travis Scott has been fresh on most people’s minds in these last few weeks, for good reason. It was an upsetting and seemingly avoidable tragedy in a time when society is already very raw from the craziness of the last few years in general. But as much as we are all thinking about it, new aspects to the story keep dropping, bit by bit, filling us in more on what the fallout will be from the concert incident on November 5th. Now both Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are experiencing it where they will feel it most, in their careers.

Holding People Accountable

As many of you already know in detail, 10 people died and many more were seriously hurt at a recent Astroworld concert. But the fallout has yet to really determine how this will all playout for the rapper. It started with Nike officially postponing their shoe collaboration with Scott. We also know about the lawsuit coming down the pipelines from the victims.

But now we are beginning to see other ways this incident will directly impact Scott’s life. that does seem to be happening with the case of Travis Scott, as more and more people refuse to have their brand associated with the rapper.

W Magazine Reaction

W Magazine was just about to go live with a cover featuring Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, but in the wake of the recent tragedy, are doing all they can to dissociate themselves with the power couple. The issue also had a feature about the two, and W Magazine decided there is no way they feel comfortable with that decision. Unfortunately, the issue had gone to print right before the concert tragedy on November 5th, so they are have been scrambling to recall the magazine in full, even though it has shipped already.

They have pulled anything off their site relating to the power couple, and are in full-blown damage control mode, legitimately trying to stop the actual delivery trucks. The magazine itself released a statement: “In the light of what happened at Astroworld, the interview and cover lines seem inappropriate, to say the least.”

Game Over

It undoubtedly is costing W a good deal of money recalling the issue, but it shows Travis Scott and anyone else that actions have consequences. Sometimes the best way to make those consequences have a true impact is for it to affect those responsible financially, which is what we are seeing now.

Lawyers are pushing hard to hold people accountable and to ensure it doesn’t ever happen again, and even though it may have taken a tragedy to summon change, we are seeing change, and that is important. The main priority of everyone involved is to avoid anything like this in the future, and with the attention it is getting, it seems that is inevitable.