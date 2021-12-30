Travis Scott Facing Major Corporate Backlash And Lawsuits In 2022 Amid Continuing Astroworld Fallout

The tragedy of Astroworld will follow Travis Scott for the rest of his life. He’s no longer best known as a hit-maker and critically acclaimed artist, but as a man who recklessly performed in the midst of a crush. The ten deaths cast a very large shadow over everything else, as well they should.

Astroworld is as extreme an example of public backlash as you’re liable to find, so it’s interesting to see what kind of an effect it’s having on both his reputation and album sales. His connection to the Kardashian family is on the record, so their influence could help or hurt him as well. Here are some stories about how the world is treating

How Are His Sales

It's macabre to check on the free market after a very real tragedy, but Scott's album sales are a vital metric to see how the world is reacting to Astrowrold. One might expect them to tank. After all, Scott's now a reclusive pariah blamed for the death of his fans. His actual sales have been rather surprising.

Losing Sponsorships

Before the fateful day in Texas, Scott was scheduled to appear in W Magazine. He and Kylie Jenner were going to be on the cover, but then November 5th happened. The magazine was eager to disassociate itself from the couple, but the issue had already come out. Consequences for disgraced celebrities frequently come not in court but from corporate sponsorships.

Family Steps In

Throughout this entire ordeal, the Kardashian family has had Scott's back. Jenner, his girlfriend, was reportedly thrown into protective mode. The Sun said she was struggling both personally and professionally. A source explained, "Kylie feels the weight of this and more than anything wants to do right by the victims. At the same time, she's a businesswoman responsible for the livelihood of a lot of people."

Another Kardashian, Khloe, refused to be quiet. After W Magazine made it sound like Jenner and Scott were not a couple, Khloe took exception. She wrote on Instagram: "wow I don't know why this magazine would write this but they are very much a couple."