Travis Kelce’s Teammate Rashee Rice Admits He ‘Wouldn’t Go Up’ to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce’s romance with Taylor Swift is in the headlines. In a lot of ways, the Kansas City Chiefs is caught up in it. Now, one of Kelce’s teammates Rashee Rice is opening up about Swift being at the games.

He revealed during an episode of the Fubo Sports’ “Airing It Out” podcast that he refused to approach Swift, despite seeing her at the games. He found it too disrespectful to Kelce.

“I’ve seen her, but I didn’t go up to her like, ‘Can I get a picture?’ or nothing like that,” Rice said. It’s because he “wouldn’t go up to another dude’s girl.” However, there’s one exception to this rule.

“Maybe if my girl was there I would be like, ‘Can we get a picture with the girls together?’ or something,” Rice said. Additionally, it may ruin why Rice and Kelce are friends.

“You know, those guys like Trav and Pat, they invite us out because they know that we are the only guys that see them every day and know and see them for who they really are not just like, ‘Bro, you’re a superstar football player!’” he said. “It’s just Pat and it’s just Trav.”

However, Rice is a fan of Swift. “She brought a lot more fans to the team too,” he explained

Travis Kelce Talks Taylor Swift

Kelce also had to adjust to Taylor Swift being at his games. During a recent episode of the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, Kelce opened up about seeing Swift on the big screen during the New England Patriots game.

“They showed Taylor at the game, and I mean you don’t see an entire home team fan base go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team’s colors,” Kelce said.“It just shows you how amazing that girl is. They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen.”

Kelce had to push his feeling aside because he had a game to play. However, he thought it was really cool.

“I was trying to keep my cool,” Travis said. “I was like, ‘Don’t show your cards, don’t show your cards.’ It was fun, man. Shout out to the Patriots, New England. Taylor, she’s on record saying that that stadium is one of the funnest that she’s played at, so for them to show her is just kind of showing her some love. So shout out to the Patriots for doing that.”