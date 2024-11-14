Travis Kelce’s Mom Breaks Silence on Taylor Swift’s Thanksgiving Plans

With Thanksgiving just two weeks away, Travis Kelce’s mom Donna breaks her silence on what the NFL star’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, is up to during the holiday.

While appearing on the TODAY show on Thursday, Nov. 14, Mama Kelce said she was just planning to watch her son during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game the day after Thanksgiving.

“I am going to be at a football game,” the NFL star’s mom declared. “Travis is playing the day after Thanksgiving. You know, football is always the holidays. It’s football’s family.”

When asked if the Kelce family was planning to have a “big dinner,” Donna said, “Not that anything’s planned. I think we’re just going to be at the football game.”

Donna then said that she didn’t think Swift would be watching Travis at the game because “she’s kinda busy right now.”

“She has her tour to do,” Mama Kelce noted.

Swift is preparing for the Canadian leg of her tour, which kicks off on Thursday.

Although it remains unclear if she would be watching Travis Kelce go up against the Raiders, Taylor Swift does have a nearly two-week break during that time.

Travis Kelce Says He Is ‘Very Happy’ In His Relationship With Taylor Swift

Mama Kelce’s appearance on Today comes just after Travis Kelce gushed about how happy he is in his relationship with Taylor Swift.

During the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis and Jason Kelce talk about their relationships. Travis pointed out that he and his brother are “non experts” in the world of dating and relationships. However, they are “two [people] very happy in relationships” with their significant others, Taylor Swift and Kylie Kelce.

“I shouldn’t say that we’re not experts, we’re kinda killing it,” Jason noted.

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, the Kelce brothers offered some advice to a woman about where to find potential suitors. Another caller also stated she had a problem with her significant other’s beard.

The Kelce brothers started taking Heights Hotline calls during the podcast’s Oct. 31 episode. During that episode, the duo was asked by a man about how to spice up his relationship in the bedroom.

“Maybe you’ve just got to rekindle that flame,” Travis told the caller.

Jason offered a more interesting piece of advice. “Wear some really skin-tight pants,” he declared. “Show it off, sometimes they just want to see the goods. If you have a big rear end, just put some tight pants on and start doing some work.”