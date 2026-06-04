billionaire-and-pop-star-break-up

Pop star Camila Cabello and billionaire heir Henry Junior Chalhoub have called it quits after more than a year of dating.

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According to TMZ, the couple recently ended their relationship just weeks after they were last seen in public, at Coachella.

Cabello and Chalhoub first sparked romance rumors after they met at an Elie Saab fashion afterparty in late 2024. Chalhoub’s family founded the luxury fashion distributor Chalhoub Group, which notably works with the fashion industry’s biggest names, including Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Jacquemus.

Although she kept the relationship private, Cabello seemingly hinted at her romance with Chalhoub in a July 2025 Instagram post.

“Falling in love. Reading fiction for hours,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “Practicing guitar. Eating every color of tomatoes. Putting my hand out in the car, playing with the wind.”

The duo has not officially announced their break-up.

Before her relationship with Chalhoub, Cabello dated Lox Club dating app CEO Austin Kevitch in 2023. The relationship only lasted for eight months. That same year, Cabello gave her relationship with Shawn Mendes, whom she dated from 2019 to 2021, a second chance for a few months.

Cabello Once Spoke About Why She is Tight-Lipped About Her Relationships

While speaking to Teen Vogue in 2019, Cabello revealed why she is tight-lipped about her relationships.

“Love is the most sacred, precious thing to me. I want to always feel like my love is between me and that person, and never belonging to anyone else,” she said. “As much as I love my fans, and as much as I love people, I like to live my life as normally as possible. In a relationship, it makes me feel uncomfortable to invite everyone in on that.”

She also reflected on the rumors that circulate about her dating life.

“People can say whatever they want to say. They can speculate,” she noted. “But at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching. That is how I want to live. I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved. Like I said, I want it to be mine and [his]. That’s why I’m so tight-lipped about it: because I want to protect it.”