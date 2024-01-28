Travis Kelce’s Heated Pre-Game Altercation with Ravens Player Sparks Furious Fan Reactions

Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce engaged in some tense pregame banter with Baltimore Ravens’ kicker Justin Tucker…

As reported by NFL Network’s James Palmer, Kelce informed Tucker that he needed to relocate because their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, required space to warm up. Kelce then proceeded to kick Tucker’s ball away and tossed his helmet out of the area.

Travis Kelce told Justin Tucker he needed to move because their QB Patrick Mahomes had to warm up. So Kelce kicked his ball away and threw his helmet. 😂 pic.twitter.com/pFF0DC1yA7 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 28, 2024

Travis Kelce & Justin Tucker Exchange Words Pregame

The interaction between Travis Kelce and Justin Tucker quickly went viral. Fans of both teams had plenty to say about the moment on X (formerly Twitter).

One fan joked, “Tucker gon hit a 75 yard game winner lmao.” Another chimed in and said, “But why is Justin Tucker there to begin with? His team is on the other side.”

Tucker gon hit a 75 yard game winner lmao https://t.co/kQ8dR6uHt2 — Edwardian. (@DepressedDETN) January 28, 2024

Some fans noted that Tucker, who is one of the best kickers in NFL history, didn’t seem to be phased by the interaction. “The smirk on Justin Tucker’s face as he continues stretching…,” one fan noted.

“Nothing like a lil drama before a championship game,” another fan quipped. Tensions are understandably high, as the winner of today’s game will earn a spot in the Super Bowl in two weeks.

Nothing like a lil drama before a championship game https://t.co/R6LsEV25gP pic.twitter.com/tQSDz9k0aW — DG (@thatsd__) January 28, 2024

We’ll have to wait and see if it all comes down to a Justin Tucker field goal or not.