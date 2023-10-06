Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Unfollows Patrick Mahomes And Brittany Matthews After Being Seen With Taylor Swift

The drama intensifies…



Kayla Nicole, model and ex-girlfriend of Travis Kelce, is causing a stir online after she hit the unfollow button on Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Matthews, via Instagram.

Despite their breakup in May 2022, Nicole, 31, had had been following Travis’ close friend right until the internet went wild over his new romantic interest, Taylor Swift.

Even Patrick’s younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, didn’t escape Nicole’s unfollow spree. Sources reveal that as of Tuesday, October 3, Matthews and her husband still actively follow Nicole on Instagram.

Fans were quick to notice the change soon after the singer of “Bad Blood”, watched the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium last Sunday.

Swift was seen cheering on Kelce, 33 and Mahomes, 28 in sweet photos that have since circulated all over the internet. The grammy holder was even seen hugging Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce as the two had a blast watching the game.

While undeniably heartwarming and adorable to observe, this isn’t Travis’ first rodeo in the dating spotlight. In 2016, he had his own Bachelor-style show, Catching Kelce, where he chose to pursue a relationship with Maya Benberry. The two of them kept things low-key before parting ways a few months later. Nicole entered the picture in 2017, and their on-and-off romance lasted until 2022. Rumors reveal that the reason behind their breakup is that Travis is an extreme cheapskate who only gave Nicole a total of “$100 during the entire relationship.”

While this is better than the football player’s cheating allegations as expressed by Benberry, both Nicole and Travis have denied the rumors and have remained tight lipped about their reasons for going their separate ways for good.

Nicole has been rather vague about her feelings towards her ex’s new partner. What’s certain, however, is that Nicole had her own special way of shutting down haters taunting her with comments about her ex making an ‘upgrade’ with Swift. In an Instagram post, Nicole shows off her lovely figure that she’s been working hard on post-break-up. The single caption “BFFR” challenges her haters emphasizing her self confidence and qualities that are simply incomparable.

In the meantime, Swift’s charm has definitely won over some very important people in Kelce’s life.

“She’s good people,” Patrick said in a press conference on Wednesday. Lately, however, the couple just can’t seem to get away from the overzealous presence of the media. In a recent story, Travis has expressed his frustrations, especially with the NFL, accusing them of going overboard while covering his personal life.

“Let [Travis and Swift] have their privacy and just keep it moving,” Patrick said.

It’s a good thing that Nicole has decided to distance herself. Although, we don’t know the exact reason for her actions, we love to see people making the right decisions for their mental health and personal growth.