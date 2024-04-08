How Taylor Swift’s Workout Routine Compares to NFL Star Boyfriend Travis Kelce’s

Pop Music Star Taylor Swift has been touring for the better part of the last year and a half. So it is obvious that she is in impeccable shape. One source says a lot of the credit can go to her trainer, Kirk Myers

“He has helped her get in shape for her tour. They have been working together for many years,” the source told US Weekly.

During her interview with Time Magazine in 2023 Swift revealed that the treadmill is a key part of her workout.

“Every day I would run on the treadmill, singing the entire set list out loud,” Swift said of her regimen. “Fast for fast songs, and a jog or a fast walk for slow songs.”

Swift’s exercise regimen is pretty impressive but pales in comparison to her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who works with several different trainers throughout the NFL season.

“I throw two 45s and hit it for about eight to 10 and just do more of the isolation hold to work the shoulders so that when I actually do throw some weight on there, I’m not injury-prone to it or anything like it,” Kelce said of his regimen back in 2015.

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Enjoy Private Workout

Swift is on break on tour and the NFL is in offseason mode. So with the lovebirds now having a clear schedule the two decided to enjoy some time together recently at the gym. The couple apparently shut the gym down for two hours so they could enjoy a private workout.

“Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce left L.A. fitness enthusiasts on the curb waiting while they overtook a West Hollywood gym for a lengthy, private workout date,” TMZ wrote.

“The couple closed down Dogpound gym Monday for 2 whole hours, leaving gym members to wait outside looking extremely confused. [New images show] several gym members offering up an abundance of side-eye while waiting on the sidewalk with water in hand.”

Gym Owner Sounds Off After Swift Rumors

While the couple got their workout on inside, onlookers caught what appeared to be gym members outside. They appeared to be waiting for the couple to finish their workout. But one rep for Dogpound Gym vehemently denies that claim.

“Dogpound is a by-appointment establishment. We value members’ experience and have never had anyone wait outside for 2 hours,” the rep said.

“The narrative running in the media does not accurately reflect circumstances. We respect the privacy of our clients.”