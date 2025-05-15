Travis Kelce’s Annual Music Festival ‘Kelce Jam’ Cancels Just Days Before Scheduled Date

Just days before Kelce Jam was scheduled to take place, Travis Kelce’s annual music festival was abruptly canceled without much explanation.

The cancellation was announced in an Instagram post. “Kelce Jam is planning ahead for 2026,” the statement reads.”Although we’ll miss being with you this year, we’re taking this time to gear up for an even bigger, better, and more unforgettable experience next summer.”

The event organizers encouraged fans to stay tuned for “exciting” updates and announcements. “We can’t wait to celebrate with you again soon.”

According to Us Weekly, Travis launched Kelce Jam in 2023. The festival has been held at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas, for the past two years. It was scheduled for May 17, but no details about the music lineup were announced.

Among those who performed at Kelce Jam the past two years were Lil Wayne, Machine Gun Kelly, Rick Ross, and 2 Chainz.

Travis Kelce Once Said That Kelce Jam Is More Than a Music Festival

During a 2024 interview with the Kansas City Star, Travis Kelce opened up about organizing Kelce Jam.

“This city has given me so much love, so much support throughout my career with the Chiefs,” the NFL star said about Kansas City.

He also pointed out that Kelce Cam was more than a festival to him. “It is a way to give back, to celebrate together,” he explained. “The music, the food, the vibes. Kelce Jam is about creating an experience where everyone comes together as one big family.”

“Kansas City is my second home,” he added. “And Kelce Jam is my way of saying thank you and showing my love right back.”