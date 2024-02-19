Travis Kelce Wins People’s Choice Award After Calling Nomination ‘F—ing Nonsense’

One week after winning Super Bowl LVIII, Travis Kelce was named Athlete of the Year at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, Feb. 18.

Although he wasn’t in attendance, Kelce was nominated for the award alongside Coco Gauff, Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Lionel Messi, Sabrina Ionescu, Simone Biles, and Stephen Curry.

Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift secured four 2024 People’s Choice Awards as well. However, she was unable to attend the award show due to being in Australia for her Eras Tour.

Travis Kelce’s big win at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards comes just weeks after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end criticized the award show nominating him to begin with.

He referred to the nomination as “f—ing nonsense” during an episode of his New Heights podcast. “What did I do to get Athlete of the Year? I did SNL,” he told his brother Jason at the time. “How am I on this [list]?”

Travis Kelce Has No Plans to Retire From the NFL Anytime Soon

Prior to Super Bowl LVIII, Travis Kelce revealed that he had no plans to retire from the NFL anytime soon.

“I have no reason to stop playing football,” he explained to reporters at a press conference last month, per Us Weekly. “I’ve been fortunate to do a few things outside of the sports world that I’ve been enjoying doing, like getting on camera.”

Also discussing his time as a SNL host, Travis Kelce stated the experience was memorable. “The SNL stuff kind of opened up a new happiness and a new career path for me,” he said. “But it’s funny for me to even say that at this point in my career because I think it’s so much further down the road than it is right now.”

During that same week, Kelce spoke about why he wanted to avoid playing in the game against the Los Angeles Rams. “It didn’t feel like I should be playing the game that way,” Kelce shared on his New Heights podcast. He then added that he doesn’t “give a s—t about the record.”

Travis Kelce received a lot of attention during the 2023 NFL season after his girlfriend, Taylor Swift starting attending his games. She attended 13 games, including the Super Bowl. She appeared on the field following the big game. “It was unbelievable,” Swift was heard telling Kelce on the field. “One of the craziest thing I’ve ever experienced.”

Kelce and his Chiefs teammates won the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers 25-22. Kelce did not score any touchdowns during the game.