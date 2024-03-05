Travis Kelce Wears Taylor Swift Friendship Bracelet to Jason’s Retirement Press Conference

All-Pro center Jason Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL on March 4. Of course his little bro Travis was in attendance for his big announcement. Page Six also noted that Travis was wearing a bracelet dedicated to his girlfriend Taylor Swift during the press conference.

“[Travis] wore several Taylor-Swift inspired friendship bracelets to brother Jason Kelce’s retirement press conference on Monday — including one with a sweet nod to his leading lady,” Page Six wrote.

“Eagle-eyed fans on Twitter were quick to point out that Travis appeared to be keeping his love close by wearing a bracelet that spelled out [T Heart T] during the emotional event”

Talyor Swift Donned Travis Kelce Tributes During Eras Tour

Kelce could have been looking to reciprocate the same type of love that Swift showed him during her Eras tour. During the Australia stop, Swift sported some trendy accessories in support of Kelce.

“The “Cruel Summer” hitmaker appeared at a Melbourne, Australia airport following her most recent batch of “Eras” tour stops. As she boarded a private jet to take her to her next group of shows in Sydney, she was seen decked out in Kelce tributes,” TMZ wrote.

“On her head was a Super Bowl champions hat. Kansas City officials had given [the hat] to her following Kelce’s big win over the 49ers in Las Vegas earlier this month. On her wrist, she wore the Taylor ‘N Travis “TNT” bracelet she had made ahead of Kelce’s AFC Championship Game last month.”

Jason Kelce: ‘Last Season Truly Sucked’

The Eagles started last season as one of the NFL’s hottest teams winning their first five games. But injuries compromised their season. They went from Super Bowl contender to getting knocked out of the first round of the playoffs. Seemingly in the blink of an eye.

Following his retirement announcement, Jason Kelce said that last season, ‘sucked’ for the Eagles. But the now former Eagles center did show optimism for the future.

“Although last season truly sucked, I wouldn’t trade my team with you or those teams for the world,” Kelce said.

“Everything happens for a reason. And I truly enjoyed my time with you coach. Sometimes, the flowers get knocked back a bit but the roots remain. And I can’t wait to watch as it re-blossoms next season.”