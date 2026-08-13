There’s a Secret ‘Monster’ Season That Netflix Viewers Might Not Ever See

Ryan Murphy, the mastermind behind fan-favorite series like American Horror Story and Glee, just revealed there’s an entire season of Monster that may never see the light of day on Netflix.

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In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Murphy teased plenty about the upcoming all-star 13th season of AHS, in which he’s bringing back plenty of previous season plotlines and stars for an Avengers-style crossover.

However, the prolific 60-year-old filmmaker also touched on other projects. He even revealed that his frequent collaborator Ian Brennan had an entire season of Monster, his Netflix anthology series profiling serial killers, all but put to paper… but fans maybe shouldn’t hold their breath to ever see it on the small screen.

Ryan Murphy attends FX’s “The Shards” World Premiere at SVA Theater on July 27, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

“With me, it always starts with the idea: What are you interested in? And sometimes, you work on something and abandon it,” Murphy explained to THR. “We were doing an entire other Monster season — Ian and I wrote two of them. And it didn’t feel right. So sometimes, I work on something and kick the can down the road.”

With another season of Monster set to drop next month on Netflix focused on Lizzie Borden, the mind boggles at what serial killer Murphy and Brennan may have ultimately passed on. With this next installment focusing on a throwback serial killer vs the more modern ones of previous seasons, maybe it was someone more classic, like Jack the Ripper. Still, that might be a tough nut to crack since we may not know the killer’s identity, so a dramatized psychological profile may be all but impossible.

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story. Ella Beatty as Lizzie Borden in episode 401 of Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

Still, Murphy implied the door is still open for this mysterious, shelved Monster season, so only time will tell.

Monster Mastermind Ryan Murphy Teases His Next Project

Meanwhile, Murphy did give some succulent details on his next project about to go into production.

“The next thing I’m doing, I start shooting December in Europe,” he gushed to THR. “I’ve always wanted to do a vampire story, and I always wondered why nobody has made a show about these characters I love [from a book and movie adaptation]. So that’s the next thing I’m going to tackle.

The upcoming season of Monster, Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story, debuts on Netflix on September 17.