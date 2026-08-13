‘The View’ Production Doesn’t Want One Former Host to Return For 30th Anniversary, Sources Say

Although The View is preparing for its 30th anniversary, one former host is not expected to appear at the Hot Topics Table for the talk show’s milestone

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Multiple sources close to the show’s production didn’t hold back while telling Page Six that Meghan McCain will not be appearing at the Hot Topics Table any time soon.

Some insiders said they would “be shocked” if she were invited to any 30th-anniversary event, “given the way she treated people.”

“She’s the most horrible, biggest pain in the a–,” one source said.

Recalling McCain’s on-set alleged antics, one source claimed the former co-host once hurled an F bomb at the executive producer in front of the studio audience.

“She’s a nut bag!” the insider stated.

Another insider shared, “Forget about how she treated her co-hosts. It’s less about that and more about how she treated the staff. She would even scream across the stage, ‘Do you know who I am?'”

The former host would allegedly remind people who her father, John McCain, was.

Meghan appeared as a co-host from 2017 to 2021. In her memoir, Bad Republican, she described the show as a “toxic work environment” while she was going through postpartum depression.

“As I was dealing with my own emotions, I couldn’t also navigate the idea that I was hated and felt hated at a toxic work environment,” she wrote.

Making it clear where she stands on the topic, McCain seemingly responded to comments regarding her ever returning to The View.

In a post on X, she wrote, “I am in the middle of trying to pack my 6th month old baby for a family trip and a page six reporter who has constantly harassed me personally for years is apparently attempting to write an article about my time at the view – which is now FIVE years ago in the past.”

“As I have expressed explicitly, that was a very painful time in my life both personally and professionally,” she continued. “This addiction that both the show and gossip reporters have with harassing current and ex hosts continues to be insane. I truly wish that culture would change.”

“I ask only to be left alone and have no desire or plans to ever return to the show,” she added.