US Congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s Son Accepts Plea Deal in Child Abuse Case

Days after his most recent arrest, the son of US Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has accepted a plea deal in a previous child abuse case.

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As previously reported, Tyler Boebert was charged with child abuse/negligence after his toddler son was found wandering around the congresswoman’s property in July 2025. Prosecutors revealed that another “wandering” incident occurred just weeks before.

At the time, the congresswoman defended her son. “Tyler has been doing a great job getting his life on track as a father and citizen over the past year. Unfortunately, this event stems from a miscommunication on monitoring my young grandson that recently led to him getting out of our house.”

According to court documents, Tyler was given a plea deal by the Weld County District Attorney’s office. In the deal, Tyler would plead guilty to the charges of child abuse/negligence without injury. The district attorney’s office suggested that Tyler’s sentence be capped at 30 days in jail. They then said he should have 12 months of supervised probation.

Prosecutors also requested that Tyler undergo a parenting program.

Tyler Was Just Arrested For Child Sexual Exploitation

Over the weekend, the congresswoman’s son was arrested on charges of child sexual exploitation.

The charges had stemmed from a video he made when he was 18 and his then-girlfriend, who was 17. She contacted the police in April after the video was apparently leaked to third parties.

He was charged with child sexual exploitation to induce or entice, possession with intent, sexual exploitation of a child, sexual exploitation of a child involving video, and two additional counts related to contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

In a statement to TMZ, the congresswoman stated, “I love my son. We take these allegations very seriously and pray for everyone affected during this challenging time.”

Tyler was released from jail after posting a $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court later this month.