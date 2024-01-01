Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Ring in the New Year With a Kiss in Sweet Video

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift rang in 2024 with a kiss at a New Year’s Eve party in Kansas City.

The Chiefs tight end and the “Karma” singer were spotted sharing a kiss as the clock struck midnight following the Chiefs defeat of the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday. A fellow attendee captured the moment on video and subsequently shared it on social media.

The couple’s celebrations began when Taylor Swift cheered her new beau as he and the Kansas City Chiefs snatched a 25-17 victory at Arrowhead Stadium. They then attended a party believed to have taken place in Kansas City, where the revelry continued as Swift planted a kiss on Kelce’s face while confetti rained down around them.

Other clips show the couple sharing a sweet embrace ahead of the kiss. Travis Kelce held Taylor Swift close as the pair swayed to the music.

For the romantic night out, Taylor Swift donned a sparkly minidress with stars and moon accessories in her hair. Meanwhile, Kelce wore a maroon suit.

Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Spend the Holidays Together

The couple missed Thanksgiving together, as well as Taylor Swift’s 34th birthday. They’re making up for lost time, though, as they spent both Christmas and New Year’s Eve in each other’s company.

Taylor Swift spent Christmas Day in Arrowhead Stadium, cheering on Travis Kelce as the Chiefs took on the Las Vegas Raiders. The “Anti-Hero” singer brought family along for the occasion, including both parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, and her brother, Austin, who dressed up as Santa Claus to commemorate the special day.

Swift and Kelce are making an effort to spend time together amid her Eras Tour hiatus. In February, the pop sensation will hit the road once again, this time for Tokyo, Japan.