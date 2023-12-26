Taylor Swift Arrives at Chiefs Game with Santa Claus, Wears 87 Hat for Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift was in great company for the Chiefs’ Christmas game – her new beau, Travis Kelce, and Santa Claus!

The “Karma” singer arrived at the Kansas City Chiefs Christmas game to cheer on her boyfriend in style. Rocking a black bow in her hair and a plaid mini skirt, Taylor Swift walked side by side with Santa Claus as she made her way to her private suite, wishing passersby Merry Christmas as she went.

📹| Taylor wishes fans a Merry Christmas! 🎄🎅🏼 pic.twitter.com/GXemJY1M8F — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) December 25, 2023

On Monday, Swift appeared at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders. This is far from her first Chiefs game in support of Travis Kelce, but it does mark the pair’s first Christmas as a couple, which they clearly spent together.

After finding her seat, Taylor Swift topped her outfit with a beanie emblazoned with the number 87, Travis Kelce’s jersey number.

Taylor Swift at Kansas City Chiefs game in Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/pVlCk8VHaE — 21 (@21metgala) December 26, 2023

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Planning to Spend a Lot More Time Together

Spending the holiday together was likely a priority for the couple, given they spent neither Thanksgiving nor Taylor Swift’s 34th birthday together.

As Kelce revealed on his New Heights podcast, he spent Thanksgiving alone. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift was busy performing in Brazil.

Now, however, the couple will have far more time to spend together, thanks to the hiatus in the Eras Tour. With Taylor Swift on a much-deserved break until February, she and Travis Kelce are reportedly planning to spend time at Travis’ house in Kansas City.

“Things between Travis and Taylor are going really well. Their relationship is progressing in a great way,” a source close to the couple told ET. “They’re both very excited to be together, and Travis is making sure that Taylor feels comfortable and at home. They have mutual respect and admiration for one another, and their feelings for each other are sincere.”