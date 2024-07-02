travis-kelce-says-he-turned-down-this-netflix-reality-series

These past few months have been quite the high rise for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. At the beginning of the NFL Season, he went public with his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift. He capped off the season winning his third Super Bowl title with the Kansas City Chiefs. So his level of celebrity has flown off the charts.

The Chiefs star recently revealed that turned down the opportunity to be featured on an upcoming Netflix reality series entitled Receiver.

Travis Kelce ‘Out’ on Reality Television

The show follows the best receivers in the National Football League and their preparation for Sundays throughout the season. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was featured in a similar series called Quarterback. Kelce says he was approached, however, he ultimately decided to pass on the opportunity.

“I don’t know. I’d rather just play ball, man. I’m already doing enough with the podcast and everything,” Kelce said.

“I’m way over the reality s—, I’m out on that s—.”

Chiefs Star to Host Iconic Game Show Reboot

The wins continue to pile up for the All-Pro tight end. There had been rumors that Kelce would take on a new role as a game show host. On April 16 he confirmed that he will be the new host of “Are You Smarter than a Celebrity.”

“I grew up loving game shows. So I’m excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with Are you Smarter than a Celebrity?,” the Chiefs’ star said in a statement.

“The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone’s favorite celebrities to the screen, will definitely be entertaining.”

The three-time Super Bowl winner also joked that the best part of hosting the upcoming game show is the fact that he is not a contestant.

“So I’m just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up,” he joked.