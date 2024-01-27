Travis Kelce Reveals Heartwarming Way He and Taylor Swift Handle ‘Outside Noise’

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship has been the source of constant attention—both good and bad, which could put a lot of stress on the couple. But they don’t let the “noise” affect them.

Kelce spoke at a press conference on Friday, ahead of the AFC Championship this Sunday. One of the questions posed to him was about his new romance. A reporter asked if all the “energy” created by the media gives them a lot to work out.

Kelce shrugged off the problem and admitted that none of it bothers him or his girlfriend.

“The only thing we’ve talked about is as long as we’re happy, we can’t listen to anything that’s outside noise,” he said. “That’s all that matters.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating since this past July and went public in September. The day Swifties learned about the love affair, they and the media have been obsessing.

The songstress has been regularly attending the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s games this season, which has made a whole new audience tune in— to the chagrin of NFL fans.

NFL Fans ‘Disenchanted’ By Taylor Swift

Hardcore fans think the cameras and focus turn to Swfit too much, and they often gripe about it on social media. Former Colts coach Tony Dungy has even spoken out about how he believes her presence is turning people away from football.

During an interview with Fox News, anchor Raymond Arroyo told Dungy that only 23% of Gen Z-ers “consider themselves avid sports fans” and then asked why he thought that is.

“I think we’ll always have sports in some form or fashion,” Dungy replied. “Some people are disenchanted with it.”

When asked about Taylor Swift’s gameday fame, Dungy elaborated.

“That’s the thing that’s disenchanting people with sports now,” he continued. “There’s so much on the outside coming in. Entertainment value and different things that’s taking away from what really happens on the field.”

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs are taking on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Jan. 28. Taylor Swift is expected to be in the stands. Whoever wins that game will head to the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.