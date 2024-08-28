Travis Kelce Purchases ‘Significant Share’ of Race Horse Sharing Taylor Swift’s Name

Last season, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce went public with his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift. And during the season the two were pretty much inseparable. Taylor became a regular fixture at Chiefs games throughout their Super Bowl run.

Travis Invest Horse With Same Name as Taylor

It’s safe to say that the new couple are in love. And since they began dating Travis has been enamoured with everything about Taylor. Most recently, the Chiefs star invested in a racehorse that shares a name with his new beau.

“Barry Irwin, founder, and CEO of Team Valor International announced Aug. 27 that the Zoldan Family, owners of Phantom Fireworks, and Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl-winning tight end Travis Kelce recently acquired a significant share of Team Valor’s interest in the 3-year-old gelding Swift Delivery, which Team Valor owns with Gary Barber,” BloodHorse writes.

“The Zoldans have been key members of Team Valor’s syndicates for nearly four decades, participating in three notable Kentucky Derby (G1) renewals: the 2011 victory of Animal Kingdom, a head second in 1997 with Captain Bodgit, and a close fourth-place finish in 2012 with Went The Day Well .”

Kelce Brother Ink Lucrative Podcast Deal

Travis and his brother Jason Kelce may be the most famous siblings in the history of sports. The brother used their level of celebrity to start their podcast, entitled “New Heights.”The podcast has become one of the more popular shows today.

The brothers just cashed in big with their podcast. Earlier this month, they inked a $100 million deal to host the show on Amazon.

“Jason and Travis Kelce are kicking off a rich new deal with Amazon’s Wondery, which has exclusive ad-sales and distribution rights to the popular “New Heights” weekly podcast hosted by the famous football brothers,” Variety writes.

“The deal between the Kelce brothers and Wondery, which runs for three years, is worth more than $100 million, according to a source familiar with the pact.