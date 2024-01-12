Travis Kelce Plans to Propose to Taylor Swift This Summer, Insider Says

Although they have been together less than a year, it seems things between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are going so well that the NFL star may be getting ready to propose to the pop icon.

Some insiders have reportedly told Page Six that the couple is planning to get engaged as early as this summer. Kelce and Swift are allegedly waiting until the warmer months “because they don’t want the proposal to seem like its rushed insanity.”

One of the sources also pointed out that Travis Kelce won’t propose to Taylor Swift on Valentine’s Day. This due to the same reason. “Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan,” they shared. “They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July.”

Taylor and Kelce went public about their relationship in late September. However, Swift said that the duo had spent some time together before making things official.

“So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for,” she told Time during her Person of the Year 2023 interview. “Because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game. We would never be psychotic enough to hard-launch a first date.”

Taylor Swift also said that when their relationship went public she was able to see Travis Kelce do what he loves. “We’re showing up for each other,” she continued. “Other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Shift Earn 2024 People’s Choice Awards Nominations

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift received some exciting news today. Both of them earned nominations for the 2024 People’s Choice Awards.

Swift is nominated for a total of five categories. They are Concert Tour of the Year for her The Eras Tour; Movie of the Year for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour; Social Celebrity of the Year; Female Artist of the Year; and Pop Artist of the Year.

Kelce is up for athlete of the year. This is notably his first-ever People’s Choice Award nomination. He’s going up against other big-name athletes, including Simone Biles, LeBron James, and Stephen Curry.

The 2024 People’s Choice Awards will take place on Feb. 18 at The Barker Hangar.