Travis Kelce Planning to Support Taylor Swift During Eras Tour, Source Confirms

The NFL season is officially over. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl last weekend. Now that the season is over, the Chiefs’ star tight end Travis Kelce will have a lot more downtime. Kelce began dating pop star Taylor Swift earlier this year and the two have gotten increasingly close.

Now that Kelce is officially in offseason mode he will have time to support his new beau as she resumes her Eras tour. One source told People that the new item is “excited” to spend time together during the Europe leg of the tour this Summer.

“They are making plans for the summer and are excited to travel together in Europe when Taylor takes her tour there,” the source said to People magazine.

Travis Kelce’s Family Has Shown Him “Full Support”

Kelce and Swift became the hottest new celebrity couple in just a few months. And the relationship has seemingly blossomed over the past several months. It is hard to predict the future of just how far this new relationship will go. But the source tells People that Travis’ family has shown him full support.

“Everyone is so happy for Travis and the whole family. He really is feeling on top of the world,” the source added.

“His family is beyond supportive, and they’re just along for the ride with him and to be there for him. They all love Taylor and see how happy she makes him.”

Coverage Around Tayvis Has Been “A Lot”

Travis and Taylor are at the top of the field in their respective fields. And with them being two of the biggest celebrities in the world, the coverage surrounding their relationship has been massive. The source describes the attention around Swift and Kelce as being “a lot.” However, Travis has done a great job of “deflecting” the attention since going public.

“Football is everything to him. He lives and breathes it. But he’s ready for some downtime now and to show up for Taylor the way she has for him,” the insider says.

“The attention on them is definitely a lot, but Travis has done a great job deflecting and focusing on what’s important.”