Chiefs Coach Praised Travis Kelce for Overcoming His ‘Temper’ Ahead of Super Bowl Shove

Not long before Travis Kelce’s now-infamous Super Bowl LVIII sideline shove, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid spoke about how the tight end had overcome his temper.

While speaking to CBS’ Bill Cowher, Reid stated that as a player Kelce has always been very good. “Now, he had a temper,” the Chiefs coach said. “So on the field, he would go off and do some crazy things.”

Reid also admitted that Travis Kelce, who he has coached since 2013, was a “challenge” early on. “But he’s grown up right before our eyes. He’s always had that heart, that soft heart, but he had to just grow out of the other stuff, channel it properly.”

Will Super Bowl LVIII be Andy Reid’s final game?

However, Kelce seemed to throw all of his control out the window in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII. After watching Isiah Pacheco fumble, Kelce was seen screaming and shoving Reid.

Right after the game ended, Travis Kelce spoke about the incident. “I’m going to keep it between us unless my ‘Mic’d Up’ tells the world. But I was just telling him how much I love him.”

Reid also stated that Kelce “cheap-shotted” him. He was fine. “He caught me off balance. I wasn’t watching. He was really coming over just to go ‘Just put me in, I’ll score, I’ll score.’ So that’s pretty much what it was. I love that. I mean, it’s not the first time, so, you know, I appreciate it.”

Reid explained the part he loves about Kelce is his love to play football. “He wants to help his team win. It’s not a selfish thing, that’s not what it is, and I understand that. And so as much as, you know, he bumps into me, I get after him. And we understand that. He just caught me off balance.”

Source Confirms There’s No Animosity Between Travis Kelce and Andy Reid

Although many have wondered if Travis Kelce and Andy Reid had any form of fallout after the sideline shove, a source told Page Six that’s not the case.

“He’s just a passionate player and everyone’s on edge,” the source stated. “It’s the Super Bowl! But there was no malintent. He respects Coach Reid. It’s really just about the passion of the game. It wasn’t anything serious.”

Travis Kelce also told reporters after the game that Andy Reid is one of the “best leaders of men” she’s ever seen in his life. “He’s helped me a lot with that,” Kelce continued. “With channeling that emotion, with channeling that passion. I owe my entire career to that guy and being able to kind of control how emotional I get and just love him.”