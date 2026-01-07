Travis Kelce Fuels NFL Retirement Speculation After Stating ‘New Heights’ Podcast Is His ‘Only Job’

Continuing to fuel NFL retirement speculation, Travis Kelce announced his hit New Heights podcast is his “only job.”

Videos by Suggest

Following the Kansas City Chiefs’ last game of the 2025 season, Travis told his brother Jason during the latest New Heights episode that he is “officially jobless.”

“Actually, this is my only job,” he said, referring to the podcast.

Jason, who previously retired from the NFL in 2024, responded to his little brother’s remark by noting, “Well, no. You’re still employed unless you stop playing. Have you announced you stopped playing?”

To which Travis replied, “This is the only company that employs me right now.”

However, he remained vague about whether or not he was officially retiring. “I think, yeah, just being a regular human for a couple weeks, maybe a month or so,” Travis explained. “Trying to figure out what I’m gonna do next in terms of my future in football.”

The famous tight end further shared, “And I think, you know, I’ve talked to a few people in the facility already, you know, having the exit meetings and everything, and they know where I stand at least right now.”

Travis Kelce Says His NFL Retirement Decision Will Depend on One Thing

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce said his decision to retire from the NFL will depend on his post-season health.

“At the same time, if my body can heal up and rest up and I can feel confident that I can go out there and give it another 18, 20, 21-week run, I think I would do it in a heartbeat,” he noted. “

Travis further noted that he is planning to spend time with his family as he weighs his options. “I’m just trying to figure it all out myself,” he pointed out. “And I’ll do that with the family and friends.”

Travis Kelce has played 13 seasons in the NFL. He first entered the league in 2013. The tight end has remained with the Kansas City Chiefs throughout his entire NFL career. He has also been to the Super Bowl three times.

His latest season had some ups and downs. The Chiefs finished the season with a 6-11 record. The team didn’t make the playoffs for the first time in 11 seasons.

Before entering the NFL draft, Travis played for the University of Cincinnati.