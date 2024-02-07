Travis Kelce’s Mom Updates Facebook Photo to Include Taylor Swift

Proving to welcome Taylor Swift with open arms, Travis Kelce’s mom Donna updated her Facebook cover photo to include a group shot featuring the pop icon.

In the snapshot, Donna is seen smiling ear-to-ear and waving while wearing Travis’ No. 87 Chiefs jersey. Swift is right in the front kneeling as she wears a black skirt, a red, top, and a black hat. Her arms are extended as she appears to be screaming in excitement.

During her interview with Today on Tuesday, Feb. 7, Travis Kelce’s mom spoke about the picture. “That was a picture where all of us were so excited that were in the suite,” she explained. “And we were so excited that they made it to the Super Bowl that we took a shot of everybody that was there.”

She also said that there wasn’t anything “calculating or anything” like that about the photo. “It was just everybody that was supporting my son,” she said. “And I was so happy to put that picture on Facebook, yes.”

Although she has been sitting next to Swift at most NFL games this season, Donna admitted she’s not sure if she will be sitting in the expensive Super Bowl LVIII suits this year.

“You can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multimillion dollars,” she pointed out. “So I have a feeling I’m not in a box. I have a feeling I am in the stands. As far as I know, I’m in the stands with everybody else because it is a pricey Super Bowl.”

Travis Kelce’s Mom Reveals How to Be a ‘Dream’ Mother-in-Law

During an interview with Scary Mommy, Travis and Jason Kelce’s mom, Donna, spoke about how she approached parenting her sons. “I just allowed them to be themselves,” she explained. “A lot of it is just who they are.”

Donna also spoke about how she’s a great mother-in-law to Jason’s wife, Kylie. “I try to stay out of it and listen to my daughter-in-law and how she wants to do things with her kids. I don’t tell her how to do anything. Children are all different, only a mom knows best because they’re part of you.”

Mama Kelce further pointed out that no one wants unsolicited advice. “I only interfere if I see one of the girls doing something dangerous, then I’m like, ‘Whoa! Let’s not do that!’”

Travis and Jason Kelce’s mom went on to praise Kylie for her parenting skills. “I’ve learned new things from Kylie and followed her lead. It’s cool to see the girls take deep breaths on their own and calm themselves down.”