Travis Kelce & Kansas City Chiefs Lose First Game of Season, Taylor Swift Not in Attendance

All good things must come to an end as Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs lose their first game following a 15-game winning streak.

During Sunday Night Football, the Chiefs fell to the Buffalo Bills 30-21. During the game, Kelce ended up with only two receptions for eight yards. He didn’t score any touchdowns.

Despite the loss, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, had a more optimistic thought process. “The undefeated thing was cool,” he stated at the game, per ESPN. “But that’s not our ultimate goal.”

Mahomes also referred to the loss as “fuel” for the rest of the Chiefs’ season. “It’s a good football team, so there’s nothing to hang your head [about],” the NFL star continued. “We feel like we can play better, so we will get back to work and try to use this as a spark so that we can be a better football team in the end.

He then noted that he hoped the loss was a “benefit” to the team. “I’m not going to say I or we relaxed, but at the same time, I feel like we were just coming away with these wins at the end of the game. I think it’s going to spark us to have more urgency, especially at the start of football games, especially with the offense, and that comes from me and turning the ball over on the first drive. It’s something you can’t do in big games like this.”

Mahomes further pointed out that the Bills are a “really good football team.”

“It’s going to take your best football to beat great football teams,” he added. “And we didn’t play our best football today and they went out there and beat us.”

Travis Kelce’s Girlfriend Taylor Swift Was Noticeably Absent From the Chiefs vs Bills Game

Meanwhile, NFL fans noticed that Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift was absent during the Chiefs vs Bill game on Sunday.

The “Me!” hitmaker had a perfectly good excuse for not being front and center to cheer on the tight end. She performed in the third show in Toronto the night before.

Swift will be hitting the stage of Toronto’s Rogers Centre on Thursday, Nov. 21. Following that performance, she will have a two-week break before heading to Vancouver to kick off the final Eras Tour shows, starting on Dec. 6.

While Swift is on her break, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs will have two games. The first is on Monday, Nov. 25, against the Carolina Panthers and the second is against the Pittsburgh Steelers the day after Thanksgiving.